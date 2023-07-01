Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $0.47 on Major Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Stratis has a total market cap of $70.11 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,922.79 or 0.06281187 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00042294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00030891 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00018129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013653 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 150,707,169 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

