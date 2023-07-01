Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 1.5% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Stryker stock opened at $305.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.66 and its 200 day moving average is $273.57. The company has a market capitalization of $115.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

