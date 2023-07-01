SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,800 shares, a growth of 222.9% from the May 31st total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,561,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SunHydrogen stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,262,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,672,216. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. SunHydrogen has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

SunHydrogen, Inc engages in the development and marketing of solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimics photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc in June 2020. SunHydrogen, Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

