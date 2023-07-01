SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,800 shares, a growth of 222.9% from the May 31st total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,561,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SunHydrogen Price Performance
Shares of SunHydrogen stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,262,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,672,216. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. SunHydrogen has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.05.
About SunHydrogen
