Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Major Shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc Sells 58,224 Shares

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG – Free Report) major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 58,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $23,289.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,138,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,337.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tpg Gp A, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

On Wednesday, June 28th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 900 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $360.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 6,876 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $3,713.04.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 18,925 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $10,787.25.

On Monday, June 12th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 18,000 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $9,720.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 60,000 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $32,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 113,262 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total value of $65,691.96.

Super League Gaming Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:SLGG opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Super League Gaming ( NASDAQ:SLGG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Super League Gaming had a negative net margin of 451.37% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. The company had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 million. On average, analysts expect that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 25.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 249,240 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.