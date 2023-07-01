Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Up 233.3% in June

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SWDBY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of SEK 182.25.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Swedbank AB (publ) Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SWDBY stock traded up SEK 0.26 on Friday, reaching SEK 16.96. 39,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is SEK 16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is SEK 17.57. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of SEK 12.14 and a twelve month high of SEK 21.08.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of SEK 0.57 by SEK 0.07. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of SEK 1.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Swedbank AB will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Swedbank AB (publ) engages in the provision of various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; provides private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, and other financing products, as well as trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, and card acquiring, as well as domestic, international, mobile, document, and other payment products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.