Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Short Interest Update

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 75.5% from the May 31st total of 36,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Synaptogenix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPX opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. Synaptogenix has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of Synaptogenix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptogenix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 222,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in Synaptogenix by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Synaptogenix in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptogenix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Synaptogenix Company Profile

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. The company focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

