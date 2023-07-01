Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SYNH has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Syneos Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Syneos Health from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.63.

Syneos Health Stock Down 0.0 %

Syneos Health stock opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.61. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syneos Health

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 898.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

