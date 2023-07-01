Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Update

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 216.9% from the May 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Sysmex Trading Up 1.2 %

SSMXY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.11. 23,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,128. Sysmex has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $36.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average of $32.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Sysmex alerts:

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Sysmex had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $845.12 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysmex will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

Read More

