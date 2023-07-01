TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at Barclays

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNX. Raymond James decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered TD SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TD SYNNEX from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.20.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of SNX stock opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 1.10%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $57,321.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,114.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,377,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,736,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $57,321.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,114.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,355. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 338,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,507,000 after buying an additional 45,159 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

