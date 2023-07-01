Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 70.2% from the May 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Investors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQH. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Price Performance

NYSE:HQH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.05. 134,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,167. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $20.73.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

