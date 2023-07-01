Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $273.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. CL King started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

TFX opened at $242.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $276.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.75 and its 200 day moving average is $246.68.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 137,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at $790,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

