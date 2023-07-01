Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Shares Down 0.2%

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Free Report) shares fell 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.10. 85,823 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 166,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0466 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
