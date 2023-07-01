Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Shares Down 0.2%

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Free Report) shares fell 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.10. 85,823 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 166,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0466 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,552,000 after buying an additional 341,064 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 766,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 38,744 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 682,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 478,766 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 512,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $2,467,000.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

