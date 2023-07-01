TerraClassicUSD Achieves Market Capitalization of $119.91 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $119.91 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00041940 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00030731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013471 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,798,460,874 coins and its circulating supply is 9,793,982,149 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

