TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Tops $0.0124 on Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 1st. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $121.11 million and $5.85 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00042361 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00031179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013734 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000771 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,798,462,163 coins and its circulating supply is 9,793,984,773 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

