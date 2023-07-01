Tezos Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. Tezos has a market cap of $776.66 million and approximately $15.90 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00002693 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002115 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002487 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 964,759,947 coins and its circulating supply is 943,592,504 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.