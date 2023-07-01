The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:CGABL)

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGABL traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $18.13. 54,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,812. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $20.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.62.

