The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL opened at $196.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 65.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.05 and a twelve month high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

