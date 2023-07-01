The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Mizuho

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.17.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $455.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

