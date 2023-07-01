The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

