The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.53.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $1,229,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 113,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $35.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $63.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mosaic will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

About Mosaic

(Free Report

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.