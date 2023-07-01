The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Up 97.0% in June

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 97.0% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

The Sage Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.90. 62,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,580. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.22.

The Sage Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2778 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

SGPYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut The Sage Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 775 ($9.85) to GBX 810 ($10.30) in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $827.60.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

