The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Up 97.0% in June

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 97.0% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
The Sage Group Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.90. 62,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,580. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.22.
The Sage Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2778 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
The Sage Group Company Profile
The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Sage Group
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.