The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.56.

TKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TKR stock opened at $91.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.76. Timken has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $92.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.31 and its 200 day moving average is $78.90.

Timken Increases Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.24. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Timken will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,259,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,259,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,248,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,875,000 after buying an additional 736,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Timken by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Timken by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Timken by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,920,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,979,000 after purchasing an additional 69,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

(Free Report

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.