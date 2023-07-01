Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at Scotiabank

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LCFS. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$19.50 to C$16.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get Tidewater Renewables alerts:

Tidewater Renewables Price Performance

TSE:LCFS opened at C$8.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$292.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76. Tidewater Renewables has a 1 year low of C$6.80 and a 1 year high of C$14.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Tidewater Renewables Company Profile

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.