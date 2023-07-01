Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 61 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $1,437,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.89.

Accenture Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.58. 2,668,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,030. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $327.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.76. The company has a market cap of $194.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

