Tompkins Financial Corp Grows Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $791,000. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in Duke Energy by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Duke Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in Duke Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.74. 2,736,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.14 and its 200-day moving average is $97.20.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.