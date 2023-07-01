Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 484 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 29,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 31,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VB traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.89. The company had a trading volume of 685,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,563. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.79.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

