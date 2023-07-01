Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 696 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.3% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after purchasing an additional 601,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,088,000 after buying an additional 255,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $1,255,623,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.25. 4,892,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,799,429. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The firm has a market cap of $153.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

