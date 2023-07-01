Tompkins Financial Corp Raises Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $341.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,592. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $312.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.75. The firm has a market cap of $119.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $344.08.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

