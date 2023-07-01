Tompkins Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,055,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,166. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.85.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

