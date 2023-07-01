Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 455 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $7.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $521.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,299. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $528.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $551.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $201.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

