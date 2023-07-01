Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 485 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,243,000 after purchasing an additional 116,654 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 19,305 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,156,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $45.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,046,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,511,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average of $45.69. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

