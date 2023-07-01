Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 766 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 2.0% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.90.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,866,977,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,086,543 shares of company stock valued at $445,911,136 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $4.49 on Friday, hitting $468.98. 3,173,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $445.19 billion, a PE ratio of 74.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $469.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $434.32 and its 200 day moving average is $377.09.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

