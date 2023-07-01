Toncoin Trading Down 0.2% This Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00004598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $4.80 billion and $9.54 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017739 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00020645 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014210 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,564.62 or 0.99999090 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002143 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.36722264 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $10,569,089.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.