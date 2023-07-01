TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.43

Shares of TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.43 and traded as low as $2.21. TOR Minerals International shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 624 shares traded.
TOR Minerals International Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 3.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43.
About TOR Minerals International
TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.
Further Reading
