Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 89.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the first quarter worth $203,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the first quarter worth $341,000.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TTP stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,037. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.79. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $31.67.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Announces Dividend

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

