Truist Financial Trims Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Target Price to $18.00

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Elme Communities Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ELME opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.80 and a beta of 0.95. Elme Communities has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -240.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Elme Communities Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

