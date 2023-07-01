Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Trustmark in a report issued on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Trustmark’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRMK. Raymond James lowered shares of Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trustmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.17.

Trustmark Price Performance

Trustmark stock opened at $21.12 on Thursday. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $38.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $188.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Trustmark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Trustmark by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Trustmark by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Trustmark by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trustmark by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard H. Puckett purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,289.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

