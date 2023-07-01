Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 59 ($0.75).

A number of research firms have commented on TLW. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 62 ($0.79) to GBX 54 ($0.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 49 ($0.62) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tullow Oil to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 40 ($0.51) to GBX 25 ($0.32) in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.02) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shares of Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 28.24 ($0.36) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 26.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 31.32. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 21.82 ($0.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 53.97 ($0.69). The firm has a market cap of £409.48 million, a P/E ratio of 941.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.12.

In related news, insider Roald Goethe bought 250,000 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £67,500 ($85,823.27). In other news, insider Phuthuma F. Nhleko bought 142,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £39,900 ($50,731.09). Also, insider Roald Goethe bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £67,500 ($85,823.27). 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Tullow Oil plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

