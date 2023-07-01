Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6,754.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,808,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $242,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955,565 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,501.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,923,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,126,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.44.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,148,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,730,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,148,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,730,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 138,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,399 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UBER opened at $43.17 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.53.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

