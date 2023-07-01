UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of UBS Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.86 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.65.

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. UBS Group has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $22.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS Group

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,182,724,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 56.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,824,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,065,000 after buying an additional 12,907,622 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at $203,848,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,879,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582,094 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,298,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,225,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,444 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

