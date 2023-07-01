Ultra Market Cap Reaches $64.33 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Ultra has a total market cap of $64.33 million and approximately $819,348.16 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000623 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,602,984 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 337,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18885113 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $1,049,920.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

