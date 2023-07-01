Ultra (UOS) Market Cap Hits $64.13 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $64.13 million and $828,037.49 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,618.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.24 or 0.00954456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00158167 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00018912 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00030661 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000409 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002737 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 337,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18885113 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $1,049,920.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

