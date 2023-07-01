Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,610 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $727,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $998,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $204.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.73. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The firm has a market cap of $124.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

