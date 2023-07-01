United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.54

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.54 and last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 680721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. CL King lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered United Natural Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 40.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 103,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 58.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 17.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

