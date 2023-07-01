United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Increased to $460.00 by Analysts at Argus

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Argus from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut United Rentals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $419.92.

United Rentals Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of URI opened at $445.37 on Tuesday. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $235.39 and a fifty-two week high of $481.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $370.30 and a 200 day moving average of $391.16.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.73 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 39.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,257,000 after buying an additional 46,160 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

