Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Acquired by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 109,775 shares during the quarter. Valvoline makes up about 1.6% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.57% of Valvoline worth $34,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Valvoline by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Valvoline in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Valvoline Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.95. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $39.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.17.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 79.50%. The business had revenue of $344.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,823.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Valvoline

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

