VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT) Announces $0.06 Dividend

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0558 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,732 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44.

Institutional Trading of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 282.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,416,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,618 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 764,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 245,155 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 47,342 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 43,661 shares during the period.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

