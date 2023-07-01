VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on July 7th

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1746 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.34. 509,596 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,795,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 34,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $488,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $423,000.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

