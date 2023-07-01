VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on July 7th

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1746 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.34. 509,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYD. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $231,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

