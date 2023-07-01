VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Declares Dividend of $0.09

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0904 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,862 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.07.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $44,547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,954,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,046,000 after buying an additional 129,104 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $2,628,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 500.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 38,572 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.